8th grader celebrates Black History Month with Governor DeSantis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County 8th-grade student is invited to celebrate Black History Month with Governor DeSantis.

Oak View Middle School student Adriana Singleton is one of the student essay contest winners selected to take part in the event.

Adriana’s essay was about civil rights pioneer Doctor Mary Mcleod Bethune.

Essay winners got a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship and a 100-dollar gift card.

TRENDING: TV20 remembers former anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.