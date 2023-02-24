8th grader celebrates Black History Month with Governor DeSantis

An Alachua County 8th grader won an essay contest and was invited to celebrate Black History Month with Governor DeSantis.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County 8th-grade student is invited to celebrate Black History Month with Governor DeSantis.

Oak View Middle School student Adriana Singleton is one of the student essay contest winners selected to take part in the event.

Adriana’s essay was about civil rights pioneer Doctor Mary Mcleod Bethune.

Essay winners got a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship and a 100-dollar gift card.

TRENDING: TV20 remembers former anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

The NAACP's Mike Powell discusses the impact of Gainesville's Black Porter's neighborhood.
Black History Month: The Ballpark
The NAACP's Mike Powell highlights the significance of Carolyn Beatrice Parker, and her impact...
Black History Month: Carolyn Beatrice Parker
8th grader celebrates Black History Month with Governor DeSantis
Weekend Planner 2/24/23