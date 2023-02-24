Annual Heartwood Music Festival celebrates original music and art in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Heartwood Music Festival is celebrating original music and art in Gainesville on Friday.

The festival features over 40 performers, vendors, food trucks, and art.

Organizers say they are dedicated to shining a bright light on the talented community.

The event will run Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday, February 26th at 10 p.m.

Tickets run from $15 for a student day pass to $50 for a weekend pass.

