Annual Heartwood Music Festival celebrates original music and art in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Heartwood Music Festival is celebrating original music and art in Gainesville on Friday.

The festival features over 40 performers, vendors, food trucks, and art.

Organizers say they are dedicated to shining a bright light on the talented community.

TRENDING: North Central Florida media professionals remember Dylan Lyons

The event will run Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday, February 26th at 10 p.m.

Tickets run from $15 for a student day pass to $50 for a weekend pass.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.