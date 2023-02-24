Black History Month: The Ballpark

The NAACP's Mike Powell discusses the impact of Gainesville's Black Porter's neighborhood.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The site known locally as “The Ballpark” in the Porter’s Community in SW Gainesville, was the center of recreational activities in Gainesville for more than 60 years from 1883 to 1910. Gainesville’s Oak Hall baseball team played here against teams from Florida and the Southeast.

When the University of Florida opened its doors in the fall of 1906, there was no suitable location on campus for playing football. From 1906 to 1910 UF played 15 football games here with a 14-0-1 record!

Opponents included the Gainesville athletic association (UF’s 1st opponent at the ballpark), Rollins College, Stetson College, Georgia A&M, Gainesville Guards, and the College of Charleston.

In 1911, UF began playing games on campus at a location that became known as Fleming field.

East Florida Seminary 1902-1904 and Gainesville High School 1906-1907 also played football here. After 1910 The Ballpark was used for tent shows, community fairs, and other events like the circus. The last events and performance at this ballpark were November 17th 1946.

