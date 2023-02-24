Black History Month: Carolyn Beatrice Parker

The NAACP's Mike Powell highlights the significance of Carolyn Beatrice Parker, and her impact on the Gainesville community.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Born in 1918 to Dr. Julius Parker (Harvard) & Della Murrell Parker. A former schoolteacher and researcher, Parker went on to work on the Manhattan Project & Dayton Project, as a research physicist helping to develop Atomic weapons in the US for WWII.

A brilliant mind and trusted patriot, she had one of the highest security clearances in America at the time. This was almost unheard of for African Americans in the 1940′s. Similar to the great minds in the movie ‘Hidden Figures’, the genius intellect of Blacks such as Carolyn Parker and others, unfortunately, were rarely publicized.

Parker undertook further studies at Ohio State University. In 1947, she became an assistant professor of physics at Fisk University in Tennessee, before her studies at MIT. 

She died of leukemia, which is believed to be radiation-induced. Leukemia is regarded as a risk of occupational polonium exposure.  Her family also report that she had completed the course work for her PhD in physics at MIT around 1952 or 1953, but leukemia prevented her from defending her dissertation.

She died in her hometown of Gainesville, Florida on March 3, 1966. Parker was a member of the Institute of Radio Engineers, the American Physical Society, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

