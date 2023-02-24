Crash in Clay County left an 89-year-old man dead and sent one other person to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - An 89-year-old man has died after a crash in Clay County.

The Keystone Heights man was traveling west on County Road 352 Thursday around 4 p.m.

According to FHP, the man came to a complete stop then pulled into the path of a vehicle traveling on State Road 21.

They collided with each other, and the man was ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries.

