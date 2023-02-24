Florida House moves forward with plan to limit lawsuits

Florida lawmakers are looking to pass a bill that would eliminate one-way attorney fees in insurance lawsuits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - In a high-stakes debate, the Florida House on Friday began moving forward with a controversial plan designed to shield businesses and insurance companies from costly lawsuits. A House subcommittee on Friday passed the measure, which includes limiting fees paid to plaintiffs’ attorneys, changing what are known as “bad faith” laws and helping defendants avoid paying damages when they are only partially at fault.

One-way attorney fees require insurers to pay the attorney fees of plaintiffs who are successful in lawsuits. Lawmakers in December eliminated one-way attorney fees in lawsuits against property insurers, but the bill would extend that to other lines of insurance, such as in auto-insurance cases. State Representative Dean Black says more reform is needed to keep insurance premiums from going up.

According to Rep. Black, “We have to balance our ability to earn a responsible living and to know and be able to predict our business costs, so that we can take care of our employees, with the need and the duty to take care of people when they are injured.”

The proposal faces fierce opposition from plaintiffs’ attorneys and many Democratic lawmakers, including State Representative Hillary Cassel, who argues that it will take away legal rights from injured people while benefiting businesses.

“Frivolous is subjective. It’s what you value that man’s claims to be. You might think something is frivolous, but I guarantee you it’s not, to the person injured,” said Rep. Cassel.

The bill has one more committee stop before it can be considered by the full House. A Senate version of the bill had not been filed as of Friday afternoon, ahead of the 2023 regular session that starts March 7th.

