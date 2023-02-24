Florida women’s basketball team holds off Alabama, 81-77 for Senior Night victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team ended a five-game skid on Thursday, defeating Alabama, 81-77 to give seniors KK Deans, Faith Dut,and Nina Rickards a victory in their final games at home. Deans delivered 22 points to lead the win.

Florida (15-13 overall, 4-11 SEC) led by as many as 18 points in the first half and survived a barrage of late Crimson Tide three’s. Alabama made 10 of 12 shots from outside the arc in the second half, and tied the game at 75-all on a trey by Ryan Cobbins with 2:26 remaining.

Florida, however, enjoyed a plus-five advantage in rebounds, including 16 offensive boards. The Gators also committed just nine turnovers and forced 20. Leilani Correa put the Gators back on top with a free throw at the 2:05 mark, and then Rickards converted a key lay-up out of a timeout near the one-minute mark that gave UF a three-point cushion.

Deans scored her 22 points on just seven field goal attempts. She nailed five of seven shots, including four treys, and connected on all eight of her free throw attempts.

Florida concludes the regular season Sunday at Missouri (17-11 overall, 6-9 SEC).

