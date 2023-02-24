Florida women’s basketball team holds off Alabama, 81-77 for Senior Night victory

KK Deans scores an efficient 22 points on just seven field goal attempts in the win
UF hangs on after squandering 18 point lead to reach 4-11 in SEC play.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team ended a five-game skid on Thursday, defeating Alabama, 81-77 to give seniors KK Deans, Faith Dut,and Nina Rickards a victory in their final games at home. Deans delivered 22 points to lead the win.

Florida (15-13 overall, 4-11 SEC) led by as many as 18 points in the first half and survived a barrage of late Crimson Tide three’s. Alabama made 10 of 12 shots from outside the arc in the second half, and tied the game at 75-all on a trey by Ryan Cobbins with 2:26 remaining.

Florida, however, enjoyed a plus-five advantage in rebounds, including 16 offensive boards. The Gators also committed just nine turnovers and forced 20. Leilani Correa put the Gators back on top with a free throw at the 2:05 mark, and then Rickards converted a key lay-up out of a timeout near the one-minute mark that gave UF a three-point cushion.

Deans scored her 22 points on just seven field goal attempts. She nailed five of seven shots, including four treys, and connected on all eight of her free throw attempts.

Florida concludes the regular season Sunday at Missouri (17-11 overall, 6-9 SEC).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Latest News

Florida women’s basketball team holds off Alabama, 81-77
Florida high school football - GHS alumni returns as new football HC
GHS introduces Ian Scott as head football coach
GHS introduces Ian Scott as new football coach
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Gator baseball team suffers their first loss of the season after 10-9 loss to USF