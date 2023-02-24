Gainesville man strangles woman, threatens her with gun during argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he strangled his girlfriend and put a gun in her mouth.

Alachua county sheriff’s deputies arrested Tommie Barnwell, 29, on charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing justice, firing a weapon, and marijuana.

They say he fought with his a woman at his apartment on Wednesday night. Barnwell refused to let her leave the apartment, hitting her in the eye and grabbing her by the neck.

The victim escaped to the bathroom, but Barnwell went in and held the gun to her face. Deputies say during the incident, the gun went off, but the bullet hit the wall.

Barnwell took the woman’s phone so she couldn’t call for help. The victim was so distraught she took muscle-relaxing pills and cut her forearm in an attempt to kill herself.

