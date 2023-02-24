Gainesville Yoga Instructor teaches digital wellness

Learn how to be aware of your technology use is Melissa Baker’s book “Conscious Adulting In the Digital Age”
By Lisa Sacaccio
Feb. 24, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)- Limiting your screen time is easier said than done. The book “Conscious Adulting In The Digital Age,” addresses ways to help.

The book is written by Melissa Baker. Not only is Baker an author, but she also is a Yoga Instructor at Gainesville Health and Fitness. Baker shared her first hand account of being addicted to social media and technology when she was younger. In her book, she addresses digital wellness and how you can achieve it. There are also spaces for you to journal as you read her story. She also adds everyone has individual needs based on their lifestyles, so what works for you to become conscious with your screen habits, might be different that someone else. You can also take classes at Gainesville Health and Fitness to help ground yourself.

To purchase the book visit https://www.Melissahoneybee.Com/ .

Visit ghfc.com for information on different classes, or call the gym at 352-377-4955.

