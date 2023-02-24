GHS introduces Ian Scott as head football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you look at the FHSAA football record book, you only have to go back 10 seasons to find a state championship game appearance from the GHS Hurricanes. It now falls on alum Ian Scott to bring Gainesville back to prominence.

GHS welcomed a favorite son back as head coach on Thursday with an official introduction. Scott returns to lead a program that’s typically consistent. Last fall, however, the Hurricanes went winless and got outscored 395 to 65.

The former nose tackle played at Florida, and later in the NFL, appearing in Super Bowl XLI as a Chicago Bear. He spent the last three years coaching defensve line at Central Michigan. Scott wants to bring a hard-nosed mentality to a program that lost its way.

“The record was not what we’ve come to expect at Gainesville High School, for whatever reason,” said Scott. “For me, it’s a blank slate. No one is going to be held accountable, all of that’s going to be in the past.”

Scott believes his apptitude and appetite for football make him the ideal man for the job.

“I have learned some things,” said Scott. “Coaching at a high school level, college level, playing in the NFL, I have learned a lot of different ways to help you guys (addressing GHS players) develop the way that you want to.”

Spring practice for schools across Florida begins in late April.

