HCA Florida North Florida leaders are celebrating 50 years with new buildings
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA physicians, hospital leaders, and members of the Gainesville community gathered at the future emergency building located off Archer Road and I-75.

The 11-bed emergency room is projected to open at the end of this year.

When the building is completed, construction will start on a 90-bed HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital opening in 2025.

“Everyone that I’ve talked to is really excited about having care closer to home,” said the CEO of HCA North Florida Hospital, Eric Lawson. “As you know, this side of Gainesville has grown significantly, so it gives us the ability to make care more accessible to our community.”

Both projects will cost over 192 million dollars.

