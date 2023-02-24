High speed chase led to the arrest of a man in Marion County

Deputies say they found a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and meth.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are sharing video of a high-speed vehicle chase that led to an arrest involving a gun and drugs.

Chadrick Ruffin, 32, is facing multiple charges after deputies say they found a loaded gun and a trafficking-amount of drugs in his vehicle.

On Sunday night, deputies say they tried to pull over Ruffin’s vehicle on Southeast Baseline Road when he led them on a pursuit. He then got out and tried to run away.

But, a K-9 unit helped capture him.

Deputies say they found a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and meth.

