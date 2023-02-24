Inmate receives lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2019

RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida executed a man this evening for the first time since 2019.

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, after getting a lethal injection at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

He was convicted for murdering Faye Vann, 44, in a Tallahassee parking lot in 1990.

Vann’s children released a statement reading that they had spent the past 11,932 days without their mother. They thanked Governor DeSantis for carrying out the execution saying it has brought them closure.

