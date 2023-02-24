Inmate receives lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2019

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was executed on February 23, 2023 at the Florida State Prison, for the 1990 Tallahassee murder of Faye Vann.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida executed a man this evening for the first time since 2019.

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, after getting a lethal injection at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

He was convicted for murdering Faye Vann, 44, in a Tallahassee parking lot in 1990.

Vann’s children released a statement reading that they had spent the past 11,932 days without their mother. They thanked Governor DeSantis for carrying out the execution saying it has brought them closure.

