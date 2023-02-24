Lake City shoplifting suspect on-the-run breaks into home, batters minor

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Lake City residents are behind bars after a shoplifting incident became a drug bust, home invasion, and battery on a minor.

Dontay Johnson and Tamara Stafford, both 35, were confronted by Walmart employees after attempting to steal items totaling to over $100 dollars.

According to Lake City police, the two fled the scene, driving off.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. As the driver, Stafford, was coming to a stop for the police, Johnson opened the passenger side door and ran off.

According to LCPD, officers found a joint and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance.

TRENDING: Inmate receives lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2019

Lake City Police officers say that while searching for Johnson, a minor approached one cop on the scene.

The minor told police that he was asleep in his home, when a loud banging started at the door. When he walked into his living room, he said he was met by Johnson.

The minor, who police say had never met Johnson before, told officers that Johnson grabbed him, putting him in a chokehold. The minor was able to get free and escape the home.

Police established a perimeter around the home, and gave several loud commands announcing police presence.

Johnson came out of the residence, and was arrested for larceny, cocaine possession, resisting an officer, simple battery, burglary, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stafford was also arrested, for possession of drugs, obstructing justice, and a moving traffic violation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.