Matheson History Museum hosts event that features Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s

The Matheson History Museum will hold an event featuring Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s.
The Matheson History Museum will hold an event featuring Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s.(Ann Morien | WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum will hold an event featuring Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s.

Attendees can hear stories about the Great Southern Music Hall while also having the opportunity to share their own.

The Matheson’s current exhibition is Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall.

TRENDING: UCF faculty and students build memorial honoring the life of Dylan Lyons

It features dozens of John Moran’s performance photos from his two years as the Great Southern Music Hall house photographer.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and be held inside the Historic Florida Theatre at 233 West University Avenue.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

An 89-year-old man has died after a crash in Clay County.
Crash in Clay County left an 89-year-old man dead and sent one other person to the hospital
The annual Heartwood Music Festival is celebrating original music and art in Gainesville on...
Annual Heartwood Music Festival celebrates original music and art in Gainesville
Chadrick Ruffin, 32, is facing multiple charges after deputies say they found a loaded gun and...
High speed chase led to the arrest of a man in Marion County
The event was hosted by CareerSource and North Central Florida Media, the ownership company of...
NCF Media and CareerSource held the mega job fair