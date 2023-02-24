Matheson History Museum hosts event that features Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum will hold an event featuring Gainesville’s music scene in the 1970s.

Attendees can hear stories about the Great Southern Music Hall while also having the opportunity to share their own.

The Matheson’s current exhibition is Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall.

It features dozens of John Moran’s performance photos from his two years as the Great Southern Music Hall house photographer.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and be held inside the Historic Florida Theatre at 233 West University Avenue.

