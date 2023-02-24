NCF Media and CareerSource held the mega job fair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Job seekers flocked to Ocala Thursday hoping to make a fresh start at the mega job fair.

The event was hosted by CareerSource and North Central Florida Media, the ownership company of WIND-FM and K-Country.

Employers, as well as TV20, attended the event to offer job opportunities in a wide range of professions.

The fair took place at the Klein Conference Center.

