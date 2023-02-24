Shooting victim arrested after police find drugs and firearm

Kristophfer Farmer, 21, was arrested after Lake City Police officers found him with a gun, as well as large amounts of drugs.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers arrested a shooting victim after they say they found a gun and drugs in his possession.

According to the arrest report, Kristophfer Farmer, 21, was already out on bail after he was booked into the Columbia County Jail on Wednesday.

Officers say they found Farmer at west U.S. Highway 90 and northwest Ridgewood avenue, where he had been shot twice.

Farmer told police another driver pulled up beside his vehicle in a grey SUV and opened fire.

Officers found a gun in Farmer’s vehicle as well as pills, meth, cocaine and bath salts.

