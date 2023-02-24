TV20 remembers former anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “You will be missed” is the message TV20 has for former anchor and reporter Dylan Lyons. He died while reporting on a violent crime in Orlando on Wednesday while working for Spectrum News 13.

Dylan was born in Philadelphia and moved to South Florida at 6 years old. He attended high school in West Palm Beach. He graduated from the University of Central Florida’s broadcast journalism program. Dylan interned in a number of Orlando newsrooms, including WKMG-TV, WFTV-TV, and WMFE-FM.

He joined the TV20 team in 2019 as a morning show reporter. He later shifted to reporting at night for TV20 News at 11 p.m. In October 2021, he launched the 4 p.m. newscast on ABC and the 10 p.m. newscast on the CW as the anchor for those shows.

Dylan was awarded “Best Politics/Elections Series” by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for his reporting on the Florida Congressional District 3 race in 2020. He was a finalist for Investigative Reporting for his work in 2021.

Dylan Lyons attended Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards gala with Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, Amber Pellicone, David Snyder, Taylor Simpson (left to right) (Taylor Simpson)

He left TV20 in 2022 to join Spectrum News 13 in Orlando as a reporter.

In the newsroom, Dylan was known for his passion as a journalist. He always pushed to get the most out of every story he worked. He was never afraid to ask tough questions or get closer to the action. Frequently, he volunteered to stay late covering breaking news. He also acted as a mentor to new additions to the team.

“As he was the 10 p.m. anchor, I was the nightside reporter,” said TV20′s Kristin Chase. “He would always check my scripts and give me incredible feedback. Along with helping me become a strong journalist, Dylan was a friend and an incredible coworker.”

To his coworkers and friends, he was known for being kind-hearted and fun-loving. He always tried to put a smile on the face of those around him even if it made him the butt of the joke. In a town full of Gators, Dylan was a proud UCF Knight.

“We had a lot of debates,” said Andre Sanders, a newscast director. “Those were the joyous times that come to mind when I think of Dylan. Especially, the UCF Knights and his belief that they were much better than UF in football. That was one of our greatest ongoing debates and yet, UCF eventually beat Florida.”

“Some of the memories I remember, he was a big Phillies fan and a big 76ers fan and anything Philadelphia sports-wise he was a big fan,” said TV20′s Taylor Simpson. “We would always talk about that.”

Dylan Lyons attends event, gymnastics meet with Lisa Sacaccio (Lisa Sacaccio)

During his time in North Central Florida, Dylan was more than just a journalist. He served the community by working closely with charities including the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida. He hosted a number of events with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio, who remembers the moments fondly.

“He welcomed me from the very beginning when I came to TV20,” said Lisa. “He made me laugh so much. He had really crazy socks and we went to UF Gymnastics meets. And we emceed so many events. He loved the community. He loved all of you. He loved being a part of this area. Being able to emcee the events, I knew we were going to be able to have a really great time. We had a great connection.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dylan Lyons. He was a fantastic journalist and supporter of RMHCNCF as a @WCJBTV20 host for many of our events. To say he will be greatly missed would be an understatement — he left an incredible impact that we will not forget. pic.twitter.com/2MXL7te7Us — RMHCNCF (@RMHCNCF) February 24, 2023

Dylan was dedicated to his family. Often speaking of his parents and the time he spent with his sister, niece, and nephew. His mother and fiancée, whom he met at TV20, joined him as he attended the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards gala in 2022.

They are raising money for his funeral with a GoFundMe. The effort has already surpassed their goal.

On Friday a number of vigils were held for Dylan and the other victims of the Wednesday shooting spree.

The Nicholson School of Communication and Media’s vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday outside of the department building on UCF’s main campus.

ICP Orlando Church scheduled a candlelight vigil to honor both Lyons and T’yonna at 7 p.m. The community was invited to attend. The church is located at 5850 Clarcona Ocoee Road.

“Dylan Lyons was a committed journalist, and a major talent as an on-air presence. Moreover, he was part of the TV20 family. He had the range to thrive as our morning show reporter, then nightside reporter, and finally as the anchor to launch our 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He had a big personality and was never afraid to ask the tough questions. Dylan was also deeply involved in TV20′s charitable and community outreach efforts during his time in North Central Florida. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Spectrum News 13 team.” - WCJB TV20 News Director Jon Levy

