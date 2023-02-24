UCF faculty and students build memorial honoring the life of Dylan Lyons

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Candles, flowers, messages, and a picture of Dylan sat outside the Nicolson School of Communication at the University of Central Florida as they remembered their fellow knight.

“He walked in with that smile a bounce in his step he usually had an antidote, a joke, or a story to tell he was just a fun student to teach,” said Dylan’s former professor Rick Brunson.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said Dylan, 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, and nine-year-old T’yonna Major were shot and killed by 19-year-old Keith Moses.

The cousin told detectives that he and a woman were driving when they picked up the suspect, Moses. A minute later the cousin said he heard a loud bang and realized that Moses had just shot the woman in the passenger seat.

Detectives then said Moses ran from the car and then later returned to the area where Moses then shot Dylan and his photographer Jesse Walden who were reporting on the homicide. Walden and the nine-year-old’s mother are recovering in the hospital. Spectrum News 13 is reporting that Walden could be released from the hospital in a few days and wants to return to work.

Morgan Ryan a journalism student at UCF said she wrote the article about the shooting in the school paper and it affected her ever since.

“You never think something like this is actually going to happen until it does especially so close to home.”

Faculty and students at UCF remembered Dylan as a hard-working journalist and someone who is willing to help others.

“He was very committed he had a strong commitment to the field and that’s why it doesn’t surprise me he was on a street yesterday in Orlando covering a story that tragically and horrifically ended in his death,” said Brunson.

Many students didn’t know Dylan since he graduated in 2019 but they heard from others about what a passionate journalist he was.

“For something so trivial he was literally at work doing what he loved doing and it cost him his life,” said Ryan.

As knight nation mourns his loss Brunson added they’ll never forget Dylan.

“They feel the sting and they feel the loss even though they didn’t go to school with him and he’s a knight and we have a pretty tight knight nation here.”

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday at the ICP Orlando Church at 7pm to honor Dylan and T’yonna.

