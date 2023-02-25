Alachua County inmate builds makeshift knife out of furniture, batters mental health clinic technician

Julio Cambriere, 48, may be facing charges after pushing a healthcare technician and making a...
Julio Cambriere, 48, may be facing charges after pushing a healthcare technician and making a makeshift knife(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies say one inmate may be facing charges after he was reported pushing a technician at Meridian Behavioral healthcare facility, and making a knife out of furniture.

Julio Cambriere, 48, an active inmate at the Alachua County jail, was placed under a baker act and taken to Meridian Behavioral facility.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the facility Friday evening, where Cambriere barricaded himself into a room.

Deputies say they arrived to the facility and learned that Cambriere pushed a behavioral tech. The technician told deputies she was planning on pressing charges against Cambriere for the incident.

TRENDING: State lawmakers give Gainesville city leaders an ultimatum, reduce GRU’s debt or be removed from office

After the incident, deputies say Cambriere attempted to open secure doors with a makeshift knife he had crafted out of furniture in the common area.

The doors Cambriere was trying to open led to a control area, that was filled with staff. Deputies say Cambriere was destroying the living space, banging on windows, and trying to open doors.

Deputies told Cambriere to surrender his weapon and stop causing a disturbance, to which he refused. Deputies say Cambriere hid in a room and moved the camera away from the corner he was hiding in, still holding the makeshift knife.

Deputies then entered the room and confronted Cambriere with non-lethal weapons. He dropped the knife, and was placed under arrest.

Cambriere was arrested for battery on facility staff and resisting arrest without violence.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
The City of Gainesville is hosting the Great Invader Raider Rally on Saturday, Feb. 25
City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event with over 500 volunteers
State lawmakers give Gainesville city leaders an ultimatum, reduce GRU’s debt or be removed from office
State lawmakers are urging the debt to be reduced or city leaders will be removed from office.
State lawmakers give Gainesville city leaders an ultimatum, reduce GRU’s debt or be removed from office