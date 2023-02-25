Alachua County inmate builds makeshift knife out of furniture, batters mental health clinic technician

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies say one inmate may be facing charges after he was reported pushing a technician at Meridian Behavioral healthcare facility, and making a knife out of furniture.

Julio Cambriere, 48, an active inmate at the Alachua County jail, was placed under a baker act and taken to Meridian Behavioral facility.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the facility Friday evening, where Cambriere barricaded himself into a room.

Deputies say they arrived to the facility and learned that Cambriere pushed a behavioral tech. The technician told deputies she was planning on pressing charges against Cambriere for the incident.

After the incident, deputies say Cambriere attempted to open secure doors with a makeshift knife he had crafted out of furniture in the common area.

The doors Cambriere was trying to open led to a control area, that was filled with staff. Deputies say Cambriere was destroying the living space, banging on windows, and trying to open doors.

Deputies told Cambriere to surrender his weapon and stop causing a disturbance, to which he refused. Deputies say Cambriere hid in a room and moved the camera away from the corner he was hiding in, still holding the makeshift knife.

Deputies then entered the room and confronted Cambriere with non-lethal weapons. He dropped the knife, and was placed under arrest.

Cambriere was arrested for battery on facility staff and resisting arrest without violence.

