City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event

The City of Gainesville is hosting the Great Invader Raider Rally on Saturday, Feb. 25
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Great Invader Raider Rally began early Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event, hosted by Gainesville’s Park and Recreation department, aims to gather volunteers to eradicate invasive plants from Gainesville’s parks.

Volunteers for the rally are divided among Gainesville parks, where they will have the opportunity to remove the invasive plant species.

After the event, volunteers will be invited to a celebration at Morningside Nature Center, where DJs and sponsors of the event will be set up.

Invasive plant species in Gainesville include Caesar’s weed, cat’s claw, coral ardisia, skunk vine, air potato, tuberous sword fern and more.

