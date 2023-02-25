Gator baseball team bashes Cincinnati with 16 hits, prevails, 13-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It seems the Gator baseball team did not take kindly to squandering a late lead on Wednesday versus USF. Florida came out swinging in Friday’s series opener against Cincinnati.

The Gators scored two runs in each inning from the second to the fifth and went on to beat the Bearcats, 13-6 to reach 5-1 on the season. The Gators are averaging 10.8 runs per game.

Freshman Cade Kurland led the offense on Friday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI’s. Kurland’s second inning homer was his second of the year and set the tone. Jac Caglianone followed with his own two-run blast in the third. Caglianone became the first Gator to reach three homers on the year.

BT Riopellle drove in three runs, while Wyatt Langford and Ty Evans drove in a pair of runs apiece.

The offensive onslaught made a winner out of Brandon Sproat (2-0). The righthander tossed five innings and struck out a career-high nine batters, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Florida and Cincinnati resume their three-game series Saturday at 4 p.m at Condron Ballpark.

