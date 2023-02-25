Gator gymnastics team clinches regular season SEC title with Senior Night victory over Kentucky

O'Connell Center, Friday
O'Connell Center, Friday(WCJB)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Competing at the O’Connell Center for the last time in her illustrious five-year Florida career, Gator Super Senior Trinity Thomas scored a 39.700 in the all-around and scored a pair of 9.975′s to help UF defeat Kentucky on Friday, 198.150 to 197.575. The victory gives Florida its fifth straight regular season SEC crown.

Kayla DiCello (39.600) and Sloane Blakely (39.425) also competed in the all-around for Florida. DiCello shared the event title on beam with a 9.925, while Leanne Wong led UF on vault, with a 9.925. Wong and DiCello joined Thomas by scoring a 9.975 on bars, as the Gators collectively scored a 49.800 in that rotation, an NCAA high in any event this season. Florida used five marks of 9.9 or better to close the meet with a 49.60 on floor, led by a 9.975 from Thomas.

The outrght SEC crown gives Florida athletics its fourth SEC title of 2022-23, joining volleyball, plus men’s & women’s swimming & diving.

No. 2 Florida heads to No. 1 Oklahoma next Friday for a highly-anticipated meet.

