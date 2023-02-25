Hawthorne girls capture state 1A basketball crown with 42-38 win over Wildwood

Hornets avenge ‘21 title game loss, ‘22 quarterfinal defeat in last two games of the season
Florida High School Girls Basketball Hawthorne
Florida High School Girls Basketball Hawthorne(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne girls basketball revenge tour is complete with a state championship trophy. The Hornets claimed their second Class 1A state crown in the last four years with Friday’s 42-38 win over Wildwood at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. In capturing the title, Hawthorne scored a measure of redemption--it was the Wildcats who ended the Hornets’ season in the region title game last year.

De’Mya Adams tallied 18 points to lead Hawthorne, while Jhalea Jackson added 10 points,17 rebounds, and four blocks. Defensively, the Hornets held the Wildcats to three points in the second quarter. Wildwood (24-2) shot just 23% for the game. Hawthorne made three of eight shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Prior to Friday, Hawthorne knocked out Ponce De Leon in the semis, avenging a loss to the Pirates in the 2021 state finals. The Hornets end the season 15-5, on a nine-game winning streak.

The title gives head coach Cornelius Ingram his second state championship of the school year. He also led the Hawthorne football team to its first state title in December.

