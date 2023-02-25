“It’s a lot of fun”: Heartwood Music Fest kicks off this weekend

The lineup includes everything from indie rock to soul music.
The lineup includes everything from indie rock to soul music.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-day Heartwood Music Festival in Gainesville is kicking off.

The event offers a weekend of festivities like food, music, and shopping. This is the festival’s seventh year.

Organizers said festival-goers can expect 49 performances at the Heartwood Soundstage.

“The kids enjoy getting involved in the hula hooping and it’s just nice to see people being active and then to also highlight the great musicians that are in this town,” said attendee, Leighanne Douglas. “That’s really exciting about it too, getting to see people in your own community that are incredibly talented, is awesome.”

The lineup includes everything from indie rock to soul music.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing new musicians,” shared attendee Alana Smith. “I’m actually here to support my friend’s band Susan, but seeing the new music is a lot of fun too.”

The festival will also have food vendors set up. Weekend passes for students are $30 and $50 dollars for residents.

