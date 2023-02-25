Live Oak man charged after sheriff’s deputies seize drugs during traffic stop

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Young, 32, after he was found with marijuana, painkillers, hash oil and other drug paraphernalia.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A live oak man is being charged after Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say they pulled him over and found drugs in his vehicle.

Deputies say Randall Young, 32, had more than two thirds of a pound of marijuana, painkillers, hash oil and other drug paraphernalia.

TRENDING: Williston Police make one arrest in deadly shooting

Sheriff’s officials say Young was pulled over after he crossed into a patrol vehicle’s lane without slowing down or stopping.

Young was booked into the Suwannee County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

State lawmakers are urging the debt to be reduced or city leaders will be removed from office.
State lawmakers give Gainesville city leaders an ultimatum, reduce GRU’s debt or be removed from office
“It’s a lot of fun”: Heartwood Music Fest kicks off this weekend
Live Oak man charged after sheriff’s deputies seize drugs during traffic stop
The Willison Police Department, Levy County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshalls worked...
Williston Police make one arrest in deadly shooting