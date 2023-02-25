Live Oak man charged after sheriff’s deputies seize drugs during traffic stop

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A live oak man is being charged after Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say they pulled him over and found drugs in his vehicle.

Deputies say Randall Young, 32, had more than two thirds of a pound of marijuana, painkillers, hash oil and other drug paraphernalia.

TRENDING: Williston Police make one arrest in deadly shooting

Sheriff’s officials say Young was pulled over after he crossed into a patrol vehicle’s lane without slowing down or stopping.

Young was booked into the Suwannee County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.