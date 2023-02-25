Santa Fe boys upset in region finals as NCFL teams fall short of state semis

(WCJB) -It was a tough Friday night for North Central Florida boys basketball teams competing in region title games in Classes 2A and higher. Santa Fe, Columbia, and GHS all fell, ending their seasons short of the state semifinals.

Playing at home as top seed in Class 4A Region 2, the Raiders could not hold onto a nine point third quarter lead and lost to the Villages, 66-60. Santa Fe ends its season 22-7 overall.

Columbia came up one bucket short in the Class 5A Region 1 finals, losing to Mainland, 35-34. The Tigers were aiming for their second state semifinal appearance in the last four seasons.

And GHS was defeated by Ponte Vedra, 72-61 for the Class 6A Region 1 championship. The loss ends the Hurricanes’ seven-game winning streak.

NCFL’s only state semifinal qualifers in boys basketball are Hawthorne and Williston, both in Class 1A. The Red Devils are paired against Franklin County in Wednesday’s state semifinal at 6.p.m., while the Hornets follows versus Chipley at 8 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.