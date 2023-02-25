State lawmakers give Gainesville city leaders an ultimatum, reduce GRU’s debt or be removed from office

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers who are a part of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee expressed their concerns to Gainesville city leaders.

They said city leaders need to immediately reduce the $1.7B of debt GRU has or they may be removed from office.

“We’ve got generations of people who never lived here before we have kids who are in school that are going to be paying these debts,” said Senator Keith Perry.

An audit found 18 different issues including debt levels being significantly higher than comparable municipal utilities and the city did not have a reasonable explanation to take money from the general fund transfer from GRU and putting it in the city’s general fund.

Angela Casteel has been fighting this issue for more than a year and attended the meeting in Tallahassee.

“The whole city is going to come crashing down. You’re definitely giving too much from GRU to the city and then they’re providing all these massive projects.”

Most of GRU’s debt is from a biomass plant that was built and has been costing the city ever since.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said now it’s their job to fix it.

“We’ve inherited the biomass debt and it’s our responsibility to now tackle it, reduce the debt, and still maintain a quality service of our customers.”

Casteel and other residents are hoping this move causes utility rates to drop.

“People are getting these bills all at once or they’re getting a bill and turning around and getting another bill on top of it and they only have two days to pay the one bill and they have a week to pay the next bill.”

Mayor Harvey Ward was also at the meeting and said the commission will have a plan in place to fix the debt.

“Yes we hear you, I hear you I assume they’re watching at home and I believe we’ll have a plan to you by the next fiscal year.”

The committee added that if this doesn’t happen they’ll write letters to the governor to remove them from office.

