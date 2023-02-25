Williston Police Department arrests two men accused of murder

The Willison Police Department, Levy County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshalls worked together to arrest Kentavious Brown, 22. Brown and another suspect,
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Both men accused of committing a murder in Williston have been arrested according to the police department.

Officers say Kentavious Brown, 22, was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals and Levy County Sheriff’s Office last week. On Monday, the department announced the arrest of a second suspect Isaac Williams.

On February 5th, investigators believe the two men shot and killed Malik Hall.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

Paul Zittell, 72, arrested after boxes of printed CSAM found in his home
Dectives find 2,600 lbs of printed pornographic images in Ocala man’s home
Bradford County Sheriff's Office logo
Inmate dies after apparent suicide at the Bradford County Jail
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Spurriers Gridiron Grille holds ceremony for the 2022 Steve Spurrier first-year coach
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses to warm up body when pregnant