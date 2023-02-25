Williston Police Department arrests two men accused of murder

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Both men accused of committing a murder in Williston have been arrested according to the police department.

Officers say Kentavious Brown, 22, was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals and Levy County Sheriff’s Office last week. On Monday, the department announced the arrest of a second suspect Isaac Williams.

On February 5th, investigators believe the two men shot and killed Malik Hall.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.