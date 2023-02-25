Williston Police Department arrests two men accused of murder
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Both men accused of committing a murder in Williston have been arrested according to the police department.
Officers say Kentavious Brown, 22, was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals and Levy County Sheriff’s Office last week. On Monday, the department announced the arrest of a second suspect Isaac Williams.
On February 5th, investigators believe the two men shot and killed Malik Hall.
Both men are charged with first-degree murder.
