Williston Police make one arrest in deadly shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the suspects from a deadly Williston shooting has been arrested.

Williston police say Kentavious Brown, 22, was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals and Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 5th, investigators believe Brown and the second suspect, Isaac Williams, shot and killed Malik Hall.

A reward is still in effect for anyone that has information that leads to the arrest of Williams.

