Black History Month: Chester Shell

Chester Shell was an important and influential figure in Alachua County, who worked hard to fund a school for African-American children. The NAACP's Mike Powell
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights the significance of Chester Shell, and his impact on the African-American community in Alachua County.

Chester Shell was born on February 16, 1892, in Orange Springs, Florida. He worked as a porter for the Seaboard Railroad, and was a well-sought-after hunting and fishing guide.

In 1926, Shell approached the Alachua County School Board seeking support of a school for the county’s African-American children. To raise the $10,000 required by the School Board, he visited men he had guided on hunting and fishing trips in Florida, and raised much of the money through those contacts. The African-American community in Hawthorne solicited funds, sold dinners and made personal donations to raise extra money.

TRENDING: Alachua County inmate builds makeshift knife out of furniture, batters mental health clinic technician

The school was built, although it covered only kindergarten through the eighth grade. A high school for Hawthorne’s African-American students was built in 1955, and named Shell High School in his honor. Today, it is now known as Shell Elementary School.

Chester Shell died on May 9, 1967.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Black History Month: Chester Shell
Watch this week's Weekly Buzz to learn more about the CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Live from the CEP luncheon
The Weekly Buzz: Live from the CEP luncheon