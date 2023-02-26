Black History Month: Chester Shell

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights the significance of Chester Shell, and his impact on the African-American community in Alachua County.

Chester Shell was born on February 16, 1892, in Orange Springs, Florida. He worked as a porter for the Seaboard Railroad, and was a well-sought-after hunting and fishing guide.

In 1926, Shell approached the Alachua County School Board seeking support of a school for the county’s African-American children. To raise the $10,000 required by the School Board, he visited men he had guided on hunting and fishing trips in Florida, and raised much of the money through those contacts. The African-American community in Hawthorne solicited funds, sold dinners and made personal donations to raise extra money.

The school was built, although it covered only kindergarten through the eighth grade. A high school for Hawthorne’s African-American students was built in 1955, and named Shell High School in his honor. Today, it is now known as Shell Elementary School.

Chester Shell died on May 9, 1967.

