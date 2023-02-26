Deadly motorcycle crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Gainesville.

FHP troopers say the crash happened on SW Archer Road near the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist collided with a 61-year-old driver, leaving the motorcyclist dead.

The other driver was not injured during the incident and troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

