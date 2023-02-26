Education Foundation of Alachua County holds 12th annual Education Gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Education leaders in Alachua County are helping fund the arts in the county’s schools.

The Education Foundation of Alachua County hosted its 12th annual education gala at the UF Hilton.

The foundation put art up for auction from students at Bucholz, Gainesville, Loften and Eastside high schools.

“We’re showcasing the Alachua County arts department with art...from our high school students,” said Moraski, “singing from different a cappella groups and different things like that, and really just trying to highlight the impact that our organization has on the community and the schools.”

The Bucholz High chorus and Lincoln Middle School string quartet also performed at the event.

“I think a lot of times there are news stories that talk about what goes wrong in the world,” said the foundation’s executive director, Jayne Moraski, “but we get to celebrate what goes right with kids and I love doing that. I love seeing that just today we saw our kids that found they got into UF and the joy that they’re sharing it with our team.”

TV20′s very own Ruelle Fludd and Scott Gagliardi were the hosts of the masquerade-themed event.

All of the proceeds raised at the event will go towards funding the Alachua County Public Schools arts department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.