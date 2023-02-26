Gator lacrosse team falls to No. 6 Maryland, 14-13

Maggi Hall and Emma LoPinto scored a combined eight goals for Florida
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 25, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a beautiful day at Donald R. Dizney Stadium as No. 7 Florida had another shot at No. 6 Maryland. The (3-1) Terrapins scored the game winning goal with 17 seconds left to edge the (1-2) Gators, 14-13. Maryland continues to be a pain for Florida. Last year, they ended the Gators postseason run in the NCAA quarterfinal, 18-5.

The Terrapins rushed out to a 8-4 lead. In the second quarter, the Gators would score six unanswered goals to take a 10-8 lead into the fourth quarter. Maggi Hall and Emma LoPinto would be credited with five of those goals. Maryland woke up and outscored Florida, 5-2. However, Danielle Pavinelli tied the score at 13 with over a minute to go. Terrapins’ Victoria Hensh netted four goals including the winning score. Libby May put up a team high six goals for Maryland.

Hall and LoPinto scored a combined eight goals on the day for the Gators. Between the two standouts, they have put up 18 of the 35 total goals for Florida this season.

Florida will have four more games at home before going on the road for the second time against James Madison. The Gators welcome in Furman on Tuesday afternoon at 12pm

