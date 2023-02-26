Gator men’s basketball team dealt another loss at Vanderbilt, 88-72

NASHVILLE, TN (WCJB) - It was another tough night on the road for the Florida men’s basketball team at Vanderbilt. The (14-15) Gators were humbled by the (16-13) Commodores, 88-72. The Gators have lost six of their last seven since standout Colin Castleton injured his hand.

The Gators had a good start to the first half with a 9-8 lead. It was the last time Florida would be leading for the rest of the evening. Riley Kugel scored 12 of their 17 points, but they had no answer defensively to stop Vanderbilt’s offense. Florida was in a 10 point hole at halftime, 46-36. That was after Kyle Lofton shot a three pointer before the end of the first half.

Florida was solid offensively shooting nearly 43 percent from the floor. However, Vanderbilt hit 52 percent of their shots. All five starting Commodores scored in double digits and they sealed their ninth conference win. The most since the 2017-18 season.

Kyle Lofton said after the game, “I felt like we were trying to score with them. A team like ours, now, we’ve got to have ugly wins. We have to figure it out on the defensive end. We’re not going to outscore anyone. We can’t go back and forth. It started like the first time we played them. They were scoring, we were scoring, they were scoring. We’ve got to get stops.”

Kugel finished the night with 20 points. He is the first Florida freshman since Kenny Boynton (2009-10) to score 20-plus points in the last two games. Also, the freshman is at six consecutive games with 10 points or more.

Head coach Todd Golden said, “Still maintaining a great attitude and holding yourself to a high standard of accountability to not let yourself off the hook. It’s easy when times are hard to fracture and point fingers and start and try to place blame. That’s not our program. That’s not what we’re about. As we try to get this program back to a championship level, it’s more staying the course, sticking together. Our best chance is by making each other better.”

Florida slides to 7-9 in conference play

Gators will hit the road against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday and end the season at home vs LSU on March 4th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.