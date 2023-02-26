Missing 15-year-old from Bronson

A 15-year-old from Bronson has been missing since February 1st.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Bronson is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Manuel “MJ” Ortiz has been missing since February 1st.

MJ left a note for his family saying that he “wasn’t doing well mentally or physically and needed time for himself”

They say MJ has long brown hair and left home with 2 Nike backpacks.

He also has a tattoo of a cross on a finger on his left hand.

TRENDING: City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event with over 500 volunteers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Latest News

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle on SW Archer Road in Gainesville.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Gainesville
Missing teen from Bronson
Deadly motorcycle crash in Gainesville
The City of Gainesville is hosting the Great Invader Raider Rally on Saturday, Feb. 25
City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event with over 500 volunteers