Missing 15-year-old from Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Bronson is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Manuel “MJ” Ortiz has been missing since February 1st.

MJ left a note for his family saying that he “wasn’t doing well mentally or physically and needed time for himself”

They say MJ has long brown hair and left home with 2 Nike backpacks.

He also has a tattoo of a cross on a finger on his left hand.

