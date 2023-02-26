Missing 15-year-old from Bronson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Bronson is asking for help in finding a missing teen.
15-year-old Manuel “MJ” Ortiz has been missing since February 1st.
MJ left a note for his family saying that he “wasn’t doing well mentally or physically and needed time for himself”
They say MJ has long brown hair and left home with 2 Nike backpacks.
He also has a tattoo of a cross on a finger on his left hand.
TRENDING: City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event with over 500 volunteers
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.