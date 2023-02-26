Truck crashes into side of house in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials responded to an incident where a truck crashed into a house Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to the house on Southeast 18th Avenue, where they found a Chevy Silverado lodged into a wall.

The driver was taken to the hospital. It is currently unknown what led to the crash.

Ocala firefighters confirm that no injuries were reported.

