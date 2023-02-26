UF Children’s Heart Foundation holds annual Gainesville congenital heart walk

The group raised over five thousand dollars for research and treatment of congenital heart defects
The group raised over five thousand dollars for research and treatment of congenital heart defects
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A student organization at UF is helping to raise money for children battling heart defects.

The Children’s Heart Foundation at UF held its annual Gainesville Congenital Heart Walk at Flavet Field.

The group host kids from Shands to show their support for their battle with heart conditions.

“We call them ‘our little heart warriors’,” said the foundation’s president, Nikita Morris, “and we have this little walk to make sure that they know that outside those four walls of the Shands hospital, there are a group of teenagers or young adults out here making sure that we’re championing for them, and their voices are heard, and so that they feel the love.”

The three kilometer walk raises money for kids suffering from congenital heart defects.

“A hospital is such a scary place--and I’m 20 and I would hate to be in the hospital--so I can’t even imagine them being like two or three years old,” said Morris. “Just being able to put on something so simple where they just came out, did a little trek, it just means so much because it’s impacting us

The group surpassed its goal for the walk by raising over five thousand dollars at the event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

UF Children’s Heart Foundation holds annual Gainesville congenital heart walk
UF Children’s Heart Foundation holds annual Gainesville congenital heart walk
The show featured tunes that date back as early as the American Revolution
Thomas Center holds early American folk music concert
Driver hospitalized after truck crashes into side of an Ocala home
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather