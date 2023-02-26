Waldrep’s gem, Rivera’s slam power Gators past Bearcats, 13-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida starter Hurston Waldrep was in All-American form on Saturday, dominating Cincinnati batters in Florida’s 13-3 win in eight innings.

Waldrep, a preseason All-American transfer from Southern Mississippi, struck out 13 Bearcats over six innings of work, allowing two earned runs on three hits as Florida improved to 6-1. The 13 K’s are the most by a UF pitcher since Jackson Kowar did it in the 2018 College World Series. Waldrep recorded nine strikeouts in the first three innings.

The Gators gave Waldrep an early 4-0 lead to work with, thanks to Josh Rivera’s first inning grand slam, his first home run of the season. Wyatt Langford and Ty Evans also went deep for the Gators, who are averaging 11.1 runs per game.

Langford delivered three hits. The Trenton native’s home run was his second of the season and first at home after bashing 26 last year to equal a UF single season record.

Evans went deep for a two-run shot to end the game via run-rule in the bottom of the eighth inning. His 15 RBI’s lead the team. Freshman Cade Kurland also produced two hits and two runs batted in.

Florida goes for the three-game sweep Sunday at noon. Kevin O’Sullivan said on WRUF after the game that Jac Caglianone is scheduled to pitch and appear in the lineup.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.