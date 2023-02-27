4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Authorities say uniformed deputies responded to a home on Riebel Ridge Road at around 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home as deputies approached.

The agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.

Five victims with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home, according to Stratton.

Four of the individuals were pronounced dead. Stratton said the fifth victim was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital in critical condition.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

