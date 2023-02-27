Black History Month: Abraham Lincoln Lewis & American Beach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights the “Dream Oasis on the Ocean” and how one black business owner made American Beach in Florida a safe vacation spot for black Americans during Jim Crow segregation.

In Florida, African Americans could not swim in the same swimming pools as whites. They could not play and build sand castles, or swim at the same beaches as whites, as recently as 59 years ago.

It took the vision & foresight of Mr. Abraham Lincoln Lewis, Florida’s first black millionaire & president of Afro-American Life Insurance Company, to give African Americans the only beach in Florida legally available for them to swim: American Beach in Amelia Island, Florida.

American Beach, which offered safe, secure overnight accommodations during Jim Crow segregation, was founded in 1935 by the Afro-American Life Insurance Company (AALIC), which was established in 1901 to provide the Jacksonville, Florida black community with life insurance.

RELATED: Black History Month: Chester Shell

Between the late 1930s and the 1950s, tourists made the pilgrimage coming from hundreds of miles away to visit this black-owned oasis, while passing dozens of resorts that were off-limits to them, boldly posting “For Whites Only” signs.

Even prominent entertainers like Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, and Duke Ellington made their way to American Beach. After the Civil Rights Act and integration began to reshape the country, states had to legally retract those restrictions, many regular visitors began to visit other beaches that now were legally ‘open’ to them.

Many families from our area (Alachua, Bradford, and Columbia counties) took to the road in the spring and summer months to visit American Beach, or African-American’s “Dream Oasis on the Ocean.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.