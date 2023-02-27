Black History Month: Eastside High’s first ever band director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights Eastside High’s first ever band director, Dr. Richard E. Parker.

As a student, Richard Parker honed his musical craft under the tutelage of Mr. Jerry C. Miller of Gainesville’s Lincoln High School band and the ‘World Renowned FAMU Marching 100′ in Tallahassee. He was a devoted family man, a US veteran, and a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Inc. In 1970, after being moved to Eastside High as the school’s first band director, Parker had the task of bringing black and white students together after desegregation. In order for Eastside to succeed, its band had to succeed. Let’s just say that his bands are still talked about 53 years later.

He spent countless hours preparing his bands for Friday night games & special performances at Disney, UF games, & in parades as the ‘Marching 100 Mighty Ram Band’, also known as ‘Little FAMU’ or the ‘Baby Rattlers’. Many times, his bands were placed last in parades due to the large number of spectators that would follow them along the parade route.

His rehearsals were notorious & his shows were legendary!

Many times the band rehearsed late into the evening and parents would have to turn on their headlights to light the practice field. ‘Let’s try it one more time’ may turn into seven more times. He would yell out “Perfect practice makes perfect!”.

Parker knew band and football games naturally go together. The band can bring excitement and more fans to games. They should perform to not only entertain the parents of band students but to delight the entire stadium, including our guests from rival schools.

Dr. Parker and ‘Eastside’s Marching 100 Mighty Ram Band’ is the stuff that legendary movies are made of: in a divisive time, in a small town, an unassuming hero has to face insurmountable odds, to defeat evil or an evil enemy. The hero finds a way to succeed and a street is named in his honor.

That band and his band style became a tradition at Eastside. That tradition was a recipe for success for the entire school once, as well as for Alachua County. Maybe it is time to talk about making history again.

RELATED STORY: Black History Month: Abraham Lincoln Lewis & American Beach

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.