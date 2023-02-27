Correa’s performance electrifies Gator women past Missouri, 61-52

COLUMBIA, MO. (WCJB) - The final road game of the season turned out to be a winner for the Florida women’s basketball team at Missouri. The (16-13) Gators knocked off the (17-12) Tigers, 61-52.

It is the first time since 2013-2014 that Florida secured back to back winning seasons.

The Gators were down 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Leilani Correa motivated the Gators to regain the lead off a pair of three-pointers, 22-19. Florida’s defense held Mizzou to six points in the quarter and led at halftime, 30-23.

Gators were 23-0 when the opponent scored 60 pts or less under head coach Kelly Rae Finley. Florida held Missouri to 52 points.

Correa finished the day with 17 points, 16 rebounds five assists and a steal. It is her first as a Gator, eighth in her college career. KK Deans ended her afternoon with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. The Gators defense held the Tigers to less than 18 percent from the three-point line.

Florida won their two final games of the season with a winning record of 16-13.

The Gators clinch the 11th seed in the SEC women’s basketball tournament and will play 14th seeded Kentucky on Wednesday March 1st in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

