Dectives find 2,600 lbs of printed pornographic images in Ocala man’s home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives have a literal ton of evidence against a man from Ocala accused of possessing printed child pornography images.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul Zittell, 72, on 16 counts of possession of obscene material after boxes of printed-out images of child sexual abuse material were found in his home.

The investigation began when detectives received a cyber tip that multiple files of child porn were uploaded to the internet. Detectives determined files were uploaded from an IP address connected to Zittell.

Using a warrant, they searched his home on Southeast 46th Street in Ocala last Thursday. Other residents told detectives, Zittell would not allow them into his bedroom or office alone.

During the search, they found an estimated 220,000 printed images weighing about 2,600 lbs. Many of which were pornographic and contained child sexual abuse material. The prints were arranged in stacks and packed in boxes throughout the bedroom and office.

Detectives took the images, a computer, a digital storage device and removed them from the home.

Zitell was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

