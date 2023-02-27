FDLE Investigating inmate suicide in Bradford County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The F.D.L.E. has been brought in to help investigate an inmate death at the Bradford County jail last Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Deputies say the inmate committed suicide while being held on drug charges. Thirty-two year old Alaina Lilly was being held on illegal substance possession charges with the intent to distribute. What are Deputies doing to prevent inmate suicides?

Bradford County’s Sheriffs Office says that any inmates who display any suicidal tendencies will be taken out of the jail holding cell and placed into special 24 hour observation cells where they’ll be observed for their own safety without any loose objects or loose fabrics.

“We try and help people that are in these crisis situations, but in this particular case the officer that was in there, had spoken to her, just two minutes before finding her in this situation”, said Chief Deputy Bradford County Sheriffs Office, Brad Smith.

Outside counselors like Pastor Jeffrey King think the problem lies deeper, he regularly makes visits to jails to minister to inmates.

“If you’re not prepared, if you don’t have some kind of internal resource to be able to deal with those, it could go into depression, from depression into despair, and from despair, it goes to doing things we read about and see on tv, and read about in the news”, said Jeffrey K. King, prison ministries.

But with a little help, he says, that despair can be repaired.

