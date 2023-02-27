FDLE Investigating inmate suicide in Bradford County

FDLE investigating inmate suicide at Bradford County Jail
By Bert Charan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The F.D.L.E. has been brought in to help investigate an inmate death at the Bradford County jail last Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Deputies say the inmate committed suicide while being held on drug charges. Thirty-two year old Alaina Lilly was being held on illegal substance possession charges with the intent to distribute. What are Deputies doing to prevent inmate suicides?

Bradford County’s Sheriffs Office says that any inmates who display any suicidal tendencies will be taken out of the jail holding cell and placed into special 24 hour observation cells where they’ll be observed for their own safety without any loose objects or loose fabrics.

“We try and help people that are in these crisis situations, but in this particular case the officer that was in there, had spoken to her, just two minutes before finding her in this situation”, said Chief Deputy Bradford County Sheriffs Office, Brad Smith.

Outside counselors like Pastor Jeffrey King think the problem lies deeper, he regularly makes visits to jails to minister to inmates.

“If you’re not prepared, if you don’t have some kind of internal resource to be able to deal with those, it could go into depression, from depression into despair, and from despair, it goes to doing things we read about and see on tv, and read about in the news”, said Jeffrey K. King, prison ministries.

But with a little help, he says, that despair can be repaired.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

FDLE investigating inmate suicide at Bradford County Jail
FDLE investigating inmate suicide at Bradford County Jail
Black History Month: Eastside High’s first ever band director
Black History Month: Eastside High’s first ever band director
Williston Police Department arrests two men accused of murder
Black History Month: Eastside High’s first ever band director