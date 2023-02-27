Five men indicted by grand jury on first-degree murder charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County grand jury has indicted five men on charges including first-degree murder in two separate cases.

Alderious White, 29, Jason Ward, 38, and Patrick Watson, 49, all face first-degree murder charges for the death of Dhalani Armstrong during a home invasion in July.

In the second case, the grand jury indicted Aziel Gainey, 21, and Jerquay Freeman, 18, on first-degree murder charges for the death of Romeo Sheppard in September.

Gainesville Police say Sheppard was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

