Five men indicted by grand jury on first-degree murder charges

Alderious White, 29, Jason Ward, 38, and Patrick Watson, 49, are all facing charges for the death of Dhalani Armstrong. Aziel Gainey, 21. and Jerquay Freeman, 1
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County grand jury has indicted five men on charges including first-degree murder in two separate cases.

Alderious White, 29, Jason Ward, 38, and Patrick Watson, 49, all face first-degree murder charges for the death of Dhalani Armstrong during a home invasion in July.

TRENDING: Early voting underway in Marion County for Florida House District 24 special election

In the second case, the grand jury indicted Aziel Gainey, 21, and Jerquay Freeman, 18, on first-degree murder charges for the death of Romeo Sheppard in September.

Gainesville Police say Sheppard was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

Five men indicted by grand jury on first-degree murder charges
Moses Skillon, 31, was arrested on a sexual battery charge on Saturday.
Gainesville man arrested for sexual battery after meeting victim through Instagram
Gainesville man arrested for rape after meeting victim through Instagram
UF Children’s Heart Foundation holds annual Gainesville congenital heart walk
UF Children’s Heart Foundation holds annual Gainesville congenital heart walk