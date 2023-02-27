Florida Gateway Colleges holds annual Black History Month program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and visitors will gather at Florida Gateway College for the annual Black History Month program on Monday.

The event is the peak of FGC’s month-long recognition of Black History Month.

The college’s first black student, Dr. Rodney Brown, will be a guest speaker.

TRENDING: Black History Month: Chester Shell

The program will also host Lake City Chief of Police Gerald Butler and Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter.

It will be held at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:30.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.