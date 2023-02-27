Florida Gateway Colleges holds annual Black History Month program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and visitors will gather at Florida Gateway College for the annual Black History Month program on Monday.

The event is the peak of FGC’s month-long recognition of Black History Month.

The college’s first black student, Dr. Rodney Brown, will be a guest speaker.

The program will also host Lake City Chief of Police Gerald Butler and Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter.

It will be held at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:30.

