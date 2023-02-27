Florida hires Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Five days prior to opening spring practice, Florida head football coach Billy Napier officially announced the hiring of Austin Armstrong as the Gators’ defensive coordinator. Armstrong replaces Patrick Toney, who left UF to take a position with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Armstrong, 29, spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Southern Mississippi. During his first season in 2021, Armstrong was the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS. He most recently joined Alabama’s coaching staff, where he was hired to coach inside linebackers prior to receiving the offer from Florida.

Armstrong and Napier previously worked togehter at Louisiana in 2019 and 2020. He takes over a defense that gave up 28.85 points per game under Toney. Florida yielded 30 or more points six times last fall, including each of the final three games, en route to a 6-7 record.

