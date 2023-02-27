Gainesville City Commission hold special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday.

Commissioners will discuss how to respond to the state legislature joint legislative auditing committee report on city finances and GRU.

The meeting will be held in the first floor auditorium of City Hall at 1 p.m.

