Gainesville man arrested for sexual battery after meeting victim through Instagram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after a woman told police he invited her over for a movie, and then raped her.

Moses Skillon, 31, was arrested on a sexual battery charge Saturday.

Police say Skillon messaged the woman on Instagram and asked her over.

She had known him for about two days.

After the sexual assault, police say the woman got past Skillon and left through the front door of the apartment.

Skillon claimed the sex was consensual.

